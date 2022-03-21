Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PFBX opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $74.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Peoples Financial ( OTCMKTS:PFBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 26.59%.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

