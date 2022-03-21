Meter Governance Hits Market Cap of $3.80 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $693,874.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003588 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

