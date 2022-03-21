EvenCoin (EVN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155,105.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,628.16 and $155,105.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00290154 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003977 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.01128471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

