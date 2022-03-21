Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces None Dividend of $1.50

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous None dividend of $0.25.
Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.
Shares of BSET stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.
In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
