Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces None Dividend of $1.50

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of BSET stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.