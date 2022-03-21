Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SPSY opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.85) on Monday. Spectra Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.65 ($2.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.
