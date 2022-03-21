TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $46,857.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,121,454,086 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

