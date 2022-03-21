Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

SONVY opened at $78.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

