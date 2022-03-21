The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,889.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,889.50 ($63.58).

BKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.52) to GBX 5,540 ($72.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.17) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($70.60) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

BKG opened at GBX 4,114 ($53.50) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,490 ($45.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,071.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,375.12.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

