Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $25.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

Signify Health stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.