Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $91,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.57. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.