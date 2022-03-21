Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,690 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,454 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,870,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,259 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.18 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.