Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $99,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NYSE CS opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

