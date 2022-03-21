Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $174.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.