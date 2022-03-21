PFG Advisors Acquires 427 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $212.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

