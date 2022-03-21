Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,363 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQUA. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

