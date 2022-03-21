Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $220,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter.

BGY opened at $5.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

