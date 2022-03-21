Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

