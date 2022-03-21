Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $242.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

