Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.42 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

