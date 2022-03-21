Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $261.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.07. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.61 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

