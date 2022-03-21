First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

