Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,010 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $44,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after buying an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after buying an additional 503,181 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

