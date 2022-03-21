fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.37). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

