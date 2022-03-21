Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $76.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 80.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

