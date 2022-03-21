Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Brixmor Property Group worth $52,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

