Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.91 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

