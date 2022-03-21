Sabal Trust CO Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $150.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

