Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.20) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,204.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,118.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,634.50 ($34.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,860 ($50.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

