Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE EOI opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.