Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EOI opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.