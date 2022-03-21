Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EVT stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth $476,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

