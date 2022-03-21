Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
EVT stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
