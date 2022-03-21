Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

