Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $56,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CBRE opened at $91.09 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

