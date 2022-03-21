Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Veeva Systems worth $86,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

