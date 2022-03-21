Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $59,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

