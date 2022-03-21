Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $494,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.