BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

ETN stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

