Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Motors were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.