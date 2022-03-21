Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STB. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.73).

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,273.75 ($16.56) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.26. The firm has a market cap of £237.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.47).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

