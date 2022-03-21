Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $60.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.