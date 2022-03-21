InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives $10.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. InPost has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

