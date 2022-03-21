ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised ENI to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ENI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

E opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,076 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

