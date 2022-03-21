Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.