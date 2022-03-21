Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

BLND opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

