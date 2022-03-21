Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.17.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH opened at $71.13 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $2,861,558. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.