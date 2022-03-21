JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JOAN. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.78.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $501.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. JOANN has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

