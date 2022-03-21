Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 169,158 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 169,158 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of TC Energy worth $89,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

NYSE TRP opened at $54.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.