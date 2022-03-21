Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,311 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Workday worth $94,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,050,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.