Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $103.49 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $103,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 82,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $231.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

