Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $505,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of IYY opened at $109.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.