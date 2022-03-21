Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 58,246 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of Life Storage worth $113,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

